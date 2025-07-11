UK Doctors Cut Ties with ’Israeli’ Medical Body over Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The British Medical Association [BMA] has overwhelmingly voted to suspend its relationship with the "Israeli" Medical Association [IMA], citing the IMA’s refusal to denounce attacks on Gaza’s healthcare system during the ongoing "Israeli" genocide.

Passed with over 80% support, the BMA’s resolution signals rising global backing for BDS and calls for accountability of "Israeli" institutions over international law violations.

The motion demands that ties remain suspended until the IMA upholds principles of medical neutrality and explicitly condemns the systematic targeting of Gaza’s medical infrastructure.

Some members advocated for even stronger action, including expelling the IMA from the World Medical Association [WMA].

Dr. Fareed Al-Qusous condemned the IMA's silence on Gaza hospital bombings while it rushed to denounce Iran, exposing a blatant double standard aligned with "Israeli" and US hypocrisy.

Though the resolution is now official BMA policy, implementation details remain under discussion. The IMA is engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomacy, seeking to limit fallout amid fears the move could spark a wider wave of professional boycotts.

IMA Chairman Professor Zion Hagai admitted the vote could set a precedent. “This is a declarative step that could encourage other countries to adopt similar measures. We're trying to prevent that first domino from falling.”

Hagai admitted growing global rejection of "Israel" in medical circles post-October 7, with “Israeli” doctors barred from events. Desperate to avoid isolation, the IMA now pleads with international bodies to counter the mounting boycott.

The BMA’s move represents a rare and significant alignment of the medical establishment with the goals of the BDS movement, which seeks to end international complicity in "Israel’s" violations of Palestinian rights.

The BMA resolution was triggered by repeated "Israeli" airstrikes on hospitals, ambulances, and clinics in Gaza, acts widely condemned by human rights organizations.

Dr. Al-Qusous added, “If the IMA recommits to medical neutrality, ties can be restored.”

“As a doctor, I focus on the humanitarian dimension. I want accountability on all sides and real aid for the people of Gaza, who are enduring unimaginable suffering,” he emphasized.

International observers and rights groups have condemned these actions as a deliberate effort to collapse Gaza’s healthcare system, turning hospitals into battlegrounds, criminalizing medical professionals, and denying urgent care to more than two million Palestinians trapped under siege and bombardment.