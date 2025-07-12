Zionist Analysis: The Heavy Price of War with Iran on “Israeli” Society

By Al-Ahed News

Zionist journalist Tali Nir argued that the war with Iran has dealt a serious blow to the majority of workers in the “Israeli” labor market, many of whom were either placed on unpaid leave or forced to work reduced hours. “Three quarters of us stopped working during the war,” she wrote.

In an article published in “‘Israel’ Hayom”, Nir noted that the enemy government “has acknowledged the need to support workers who lost their jobs, and is now financing a new legislative proposal aimed at easing their hardship.” She explained that the proposed bill would compensate workers with unemployment payments amounting to 70% of their lost wages—meaning that “everyone will still suffer some loss.”

“It’s important that anyone whose salary was affected receives compensation,” she continued. “But, as always happens with rushed legislation during times of crisis, not everyone who should be covered is actually included. In fact, the most vulnerable groups in the labor market have been left outside the safety net the state is trying to weave.”

Nir concluded that “hundreds of thousands of workers have paid a steep price in terms of mental health, personal safety and their standard of living. Compensation is essential—especially for low-wage earners who already struggle to survive the high cost of living in ‘Israel’.” She ended her piece with a clear warning: “This is not a favor, but a necessity for preserving the social and economic stability of the ‘state’.”