Top Gen.: Iran’s Armed Forces at “Perfect” Readiness After Routing “Israeli”-US Offensive

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s senior military officials have declared the country’s Armed Forces to be at a “perfect” level of readiness and capability, just weeks after Tehran’s swift and decisive counterstrikes forced “Israel” and the US to halt hostilities and request a ceasefire.

Speaking in Tehran on Friday at a memorial for fallen Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Quds Force commander Mohammad-Saeid Izadi, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, praised Iran’s military strength and paid tribute to Izadi and other commanders martyred in the recent wave of aggression. Mousavi noted that their sacrifices—culminating in a forceful Iranian retaliation—compelled “Israel” to back down.

Also addressing the memorial, Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami emphasized Iran’s enduring defense doctrine, referencing the eight-year war with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq as a formative experience that shaped the military’s unshakable resolve. “We will never allow an inch of Iranian land to be separated,” Hatami said, vowing to uphold Iran’s sovereignty with unrelenting force.

Their remarks come in the wake of the June 13–25 joint “Israeli”-US attacks on Iranian military and civilian infrastructure, including nuclear facilities. In response, Iran launched a series of precision strikes under Operation Truthful Promise III, targeting key “Israeli” military, intelligence and industrial installations. The counteroffensive inflicted substantial damage and was followed by a missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest US air installation in West Asia.

Iran’s decision to strike Al-Udeid marked a major escalation, with the country signaling its readiness to challenge both the US and “Israel” directly and simultaneously.

Former IRG Commander Major General Mohsen Rezaei emphasized that no other country—not even China—would have dared strike US targets in such a bold fashion. “Iran proved during last month’s retaliation that it can take on both the US and the “Israeli” entity at once,” he said.

Rezaei further stated that the aggressors failed in their core objectives: assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, seizing control of Iranian airspace, and pushing for the country’s fragmentation. Instead, he asserted, their assault backfired—reinforcing Iran’s unity, military deterrence and regional standing.

The Iranian leadership continues to frame the confrontation as a watershed moment, demonstrating the Armed Forces’ capability to deliver calibrated, strategic responses in the face of Western-backed aggression.