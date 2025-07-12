Iran Reviewing US Overtures for Nuke Talks Amid Deep Distrust After “Israeli”-US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has revealed that Iran is currently reviewing new US messages regarding the resumption of nuclear negotiations, but stressed that Tehran harbors deep distrust toward Washington following the recent “Israeli”-US military assault.

Ali Larijani, a top aide to Imam Khamenei, confirmed in an interview with Al-Jazeera that the US has sent messages expressing interest in restarting stalled nuclear talks. However, he cautioned, “After the [‘Israeli’-US] war, we have no trust in the US at all.”

The comments come in the aftermath of “Israel’s” June 13 strike on Iranian territory, which assassinated senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The situation escalated on June 22, when the US officially joined the offensive by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in blatant violation of the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Prior to the attacks, Iran and the US had engaged in five rounds of indirect talks—mediated by Oman—since April. A sixth round had been scheduled for June 15 in Muscat, but was canceled after the Israeli strike.

Larijani criticized the prevailing US doctrine, saying, “The theory of the US, led by [President Donald] Trump, is based on the principle that you either surrender or enter into war.” He added that recent events point to the emergence of a “resilient and independent” Middle East, shaped by the defiance of regional nations.

In a separate speech on Friday, Larijani condemned the approach of Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of promoting a regressive “peace through power” ideology.

“This is the same perspective that all the bloodthirsty individuals in history have had,” he said, during a ceremony honoring Brigadier General Mohammad Saeed Izadi—head of the Palestine section of the IRG Quds Force—who succumbed to injuries sustained in an “Israeli” strike.

Larijani emphasized that while the US has caused mass destruction across the world, Iran, under the guidance of Imam Khamenei, responded firmly and prevented the implementation of the Trump-Netanyahu strategy within its borders. “Trump’s theory has failed,” he stated.

He also dismissed US-“Israeli” claims of defeating Hamas, noting that despite more than 21 months of relentless aggression, the Palestinian resistance continues to mount military operations. “Hamas is still alive,” he said.

Larijani concluded by saying that Washington and Tel Aviv aim to force weaker nations into submission through intimidation and chaos, but “with the blessing of the blood of martyrs, a resilient Middle East is in the making.”