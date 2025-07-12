Lavrov: Western Europe Steering Continent Toward Direct War with Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a stark warning that Western European leaders are actively dragging the continent into a direct war against Russia, citing their militarized rhetoric and deepening support for Ukraine as evidence of an escalating confrontation.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Lavrov said that developments in London, Paris and Berlin point to preparations for “not some hybrid war, but a real war against Russia.” He condemned what he described as an orchestrated effort by Western leaders to mobilize Europe for a full-scale military conflict.

Russia’s top diplomat reiterated that one of Moscow’s key objectives in its ongoing campaign is the “denazification” of eastern Ukraine, and accused the West of propping up what he called the “Nazi regime in Kiev.” He expressed concern over the European Union’s growing militarization, warning that it was sowing internal divisions across the bloc.

Lavrov denounced the massive influx of Western weaponry into Ukraine, framing it as a key part of a US-led NATO proxy war against Russia. He said that by ignoring the historical lessons of World War II, European leaders are courting a catastrophic confrontation. “They have forgotten the conclusions that all of humanity once drew from those lessons,” Lavrov said.

While the Kremlin maintains it still prefers a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Lavrov emphasized that the situation on the ground is deteriorating rapidly. He blamed Kiev for stalling direct negotiations, saying that Ukraine has refused to engage in a third round of talks.

Given the current trajectory, Lavrov stated that Russia will incorporate Western Europe’s “war-lusting stance” and broader militarization into all of its strategic calculations going forward.

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Western nations—spearheaded by the US—have sent Ukraine tens of billions of dollars’ worth of military aid, further intensifying tensions with Moscow.

Germany, one of the most prominent arms suppliers, has significantly expanded its support. Last month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Berlin would increase its military assistance to Kiev to €7 billion [around $8.1 billion], up from an earlier €4 billion allocation. Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pistorius declared, “We are deeply convinced that it is the duty of the Europeans to continue to support Ukraine.”

Pistorius also revealed that part of the new funds would go toward building a German-backed arms production facility inside Ukraine, specifically aimed at manufacturing long-range weaponry—an escalation likely to provoke further tensions with Moscow.