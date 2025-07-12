Three Iranian Security Forces Killed in Terrorist Shootout Near Pakistan Border

By Staff, Agencies

Three Iranian security personnel have succumbed to injuries sustained during an armed confrontation with foreign-backed terrorists in southeastern Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, near the border with Pakistan.

According to a statement from the provincial police media bureau, the incident occurred Friday afternoon in Chabahar County when a patrol unit belonging to the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran [FARAJA] came under fire from armed outlaws. The ambush left three personnel—including both draftees and official servicemen—critically wounded. All three died of their injuries Saturday morning.

The fallen officers were identified as Hossein Jafarnia, Abbas Bairaqifard, and Hamidreza Mirshahi.

During the firefight, one of the assailants was killed and another seriously wounded. Iranian authorities say the attackers are linked to hostile terrorist elements operating with foreign intelligence backing.

The fatal shootout follows closely on the heels of a significant counterterrorism operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Ground Force in the same province. On Tuesday evening, the IRG’s Quds Base announced that intelligence provided by local residents had led to the discovery of multiple terrorist hideouts in Chabahar. The operation, conducted amid ongoing “Martyrs of Security” drills, resulted in the neutralization of six terrorists.

In addition to eliminating the threat, the IRG seized various light and heavy weapons, along with a large quantity of explosives.

Sistan and Baluchestan—bordering Pakistan—has long been a hotspot for terrorist activity, with repeated attacks targeting both civilians and Iranian security forces. Tehran maintains that many of these militant factions are supported by foreign intelligence services seeking to destabilize the region.

One of the most deadly recent attacks occurred on October 26, 2024, in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County, where ten members of Iran’s law enforcement were killed. The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, known for its armed ambushes, kidnappings, and bombings, claimed responsibility for the massacre. The group has a record of targeting border guards, civilians, and police stations in an attempt to foment unrest in Iran’s southeast and southwest.