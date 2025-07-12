One Martyred, Five Injured in Latest “Israeli” Violation of Lebanon Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

A deadly “Israeli” drone strike on Friday killed one person and wounded five others in southern Lebanon, marking yet another clear breach of the ceasefire agreement between “Israel” and Hezbollah.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, the strike targeted a vehicle in the villag of Nmairiyeh. The Al-Mayadeen network reported that the victim was later identified as Mohammad Hassan Shoaib.

The strike came as part of a series of violations throughout the day. “Israeli” artillery also shelled areas near Aita Al-Shaab, and earlier in the morning, an "Israeli" helicopter dropped a bomb on a pickup truck in Kfarkila.

These incidents follow the November 27 ceasefire between “Israel” and the Lebanese government, which was forced upon Tel Aviv after its prolonged offensive on Lebanon failed to achieve its objectives. Despite the truce, "Israeli" forces have continued airstrikes and shelling across the south.

Lebanon initially extended the ceasefire until February 18, but despite that deadline passing, "Israel" maintains its occupation of five key areas in southern Lebanon: Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill.

Beirut has repeatedly condemned these ongoing violations and emphasized that the presence of "Israeli" troops on Lebanese soil contradicts the terms of the ceasefire. Lebanese officials have vowed to take “all necessary measures” to ensure full withdrawal of the occupying forces.