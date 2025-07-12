At Least 17 Palestinians Martyred in New Wave of “Israeli” Strikes on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

At least 17 Palestinians were martyred in renewed “Israeli” airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Saturday, according to medical sources cited in local media.

Among the victims were three members of a single family living in a tent in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported. Additional fatalities included four people killed in separate strikes on Gaza City's Remal and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods, as confirmed by al-Shifa Hospital.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli Hospital documented the deaths of four more Palestinians and injuries to 10 others following an "Israeli" bombing of a home on Jaffa Street in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

These attacks follow a deadly Friday that left at least 45 Palestinians dead across Gaza, including 10 people who were reportedly seeking aid.

The United Nations stated that since late May, approximately 800 Palestinians have been martyred while attempting to access aid—most at sites controlled by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], a US- and “Israeli”-backed entity that has largely supplanted the UN’s aid distribution network in Gaza.

On Thursday, "Israeli" forces killed 15 people, including nine children and four women, as they stood in line for nutritional supplements in Deir Al-Balah.

Separate investigations by “Haaretz” and the Associated Press have revealed that both “Israeli” soldiers and US contractors working with GHF have admitted to firing on unarmed Palestinians gathering for food.

In response, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini condemned what he described as a “cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill” in Gaza. “Under our watch, Gaza has become the graveyard of children [and] starving people,” he posted on X.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 57,762 people have been martyred and 137,656 injured since the start of the "Israeli" onslaught on October 7, 2023.