In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah strongly condemns and denounces in the harshest terms the heinous crime that targeted the esteemed scholar, His Eminence Sheikh Rasoul Shahhoud, in the countryside of Homs. This crime was carried out by treacherous and criminal hands seeking to destabilize the unity and safety of Syria and ignite sectarian and denominational strife among the brotherly Syrian people.