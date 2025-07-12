- Home
Hezbollah Condemns the Assassination of Sheikh Rasoul Shahhoud and Calls for Accountability
Lebanon

Translated by Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Statement issued by Hezbollah
Hezbollah strongly condemns and denounces in the harshest terms the heinous crime that targeted the esteemed scholar, His Eminence Sheikh Rasoul Shahhoud, in the countryside of Homs. This crime was carried out by treacherous and criminal hands seeking to destabilize the unity and safety of Syria and ignite sectarian and denominational strife among the brotherly Syrian people.
This grave crime, which targeted a religious and scholarly figure who devoted his life to the service of religion and society — a patron of Quranic education centers, a supporter of youth in their educational and spiritual journeys, a sincere preacher, a vocal advocate for truth, and a defender of the oppressed — demands the broadest wave of condemnation from various religious bodies, scholarly institutions, and spiritual authorities.
We in Hezbollah affirm the necessity of pursuing these criminals and holding them accountable, along with anyone proven to be involved or complicit in this vile crime. We are fully confident that the Syrian people will reject this extremist ideology that threatens the unity of communities, undermines stability, and targets every moderate voice and enlightened thought.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Saturday, July 12, 2025
16 Muharram 1447 AH
