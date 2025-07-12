Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

US Arrests Iranian CEO on Pretext of Violating Anti-Tehran Sanctions

US Arrests Iranian CEO on Pretext of Violating Anti-Tehran Sanctions
folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The CEO of an Iranian engineering company—a lawful permanent US resident—was arrested in Los Angeles on a four-count federal indictment accusing him of shipping US electronics to Iran in violation of American sanctions.

Bahram Mohammad Ostovari, 66, a resident of Santa Monica and Tehran, Iran, was arrested Thursday afternoon upon his arrival at Los Angeles International Airport, the US Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

Ostovari is charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and three counts of violating the IEEPA.

According to the indictment, he was allegedly charged with unlawfully exporting electronics—including railway signaling and telecommunications systems—from the United States to Iran, where he provided the technology to the Iranian government for use in the country’s railways.

Ostovari and his alleged accomplices, the indictment says, procured and shipped advanced computer processors, railway signaling systems, and other restricted electronic components to his Iran-based firm between May 2018 and July 2025.

The Justice Department claimed that to facilitate the scheme, he routed shipments through two front companies he controlled in the UAE.

“Many of these items were controlled under federal regulations, and their export to Iran without a license was prohibited,” the US Attorney’s Office says.

The Office claims that Ostovari and his associates allegedly intentionally concealed from electronics suppliers in the United States and elsewhere that the items were destined to go to Iran, falsely stating that the two companies in the UAE were the end users.

If convicted, Ostovari would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

iranians suspects arrested UnitedStates IranSanctions

Comments

  1. Related News
US Arrests Iranian CEO on Pretext of Violating Anti-Tehran Sanctions

US Arrests Iranian CEO on Pretext of Violating Anti-Tehran Sanctions

2 hours ago
Pro-’Israel’ Professor Who Harassed Pro-Palestinian Students Forced to Leave Columbia University

Pro-’Israel’ Professor Who Harassed Pro-Palestinian Students Forced to Leave Columbia University

4 hours ago
Trump Announces 35% Tariffs on Canadian Imports

Trump Announces 35% Tariffs on Canadian Imports

one day ago
Trump, Musk Allies Fight for Control of DOGE

Trump, Musk Allies Fight for Control of DOGE

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 12-07-2025 Hour: 06:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot