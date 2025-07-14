- Home
Hezbollah Denies Syrian Interior Ministry Claims: No Presence or Activity in Syria
17 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah Media Relations issued a firm denial of claims made by the Syrian Interior Ministry linking one of the detainees in Homs province to the group.
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:
Hezbollah Media Relations categorically denies the allegations made in the Syrian Interior Ministry’s statement, which claimed that a detainee in Homs province was affiliated with Hezbollah.
The party affirms that it has no presence or activity in Syria and is in no way connected to any events or conflicts taking place there. Hezbollah remains committed to the security, stability and safety of Syria and its people.
