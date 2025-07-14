HTS Forces Kill Nearly 30 Druze Fighters Amid Sectarian Clashes in Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Fighters affiliated with the “Israeli”-aligned Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] have launched deadly attacks on the Druze minority in the southwestern Syrian provinces of Suwayda and Daraa, in the most severe bout of sectarian violence to hit the region in months.

According to a UK-based war monitor, at least 37 people were killed in the latest fighting, including 27 Druze—among them two children. Syrian media confirmed heavy clashes and reported the closure of the strategic Damascus–Suwayda highway due to escalating tensions.

A regime source speaking to AFP said Syrian authorities are deploying forces to contain the violence and restore order. Suwayda Governor Mustapha Al-Bakur appealed to local residents for calm and urged support for national reform initiatives. Druze spiritual leaders have echoed calls for de-escalation and requested urgent intervention from Damascus.

State-run news agency SANA confirmed that security units have been dispatched to the administrative borders between Daraa and Suwayda to contain the unrest.

This marks the first major episode of bloodshed in the region since clashes in April and May that also pitted Druze fighters against HTS militants, leaving dozens dead and raising alarms over the resurgence of sectarian strife.

The Druze community, historically aligned with the Syrian state and vocal in their opposition to “Israel’s” occupation of the Golan Heights, now faces mounting threats under the HTS-led regime headed by Abu Mohammad Al-Julani.

Since the collapse of Syria’s former central government, minority populations have been increasingly vulnerable under Julani’s rule, which has gained growing Western backing.

In a controversial move, US President Donald Trump recently announced the full lifting of sanctions against Jolani’s administration in return for normalized ties with “Israel.” Jolani has reportedly pledged to recognize “Israel,” normalize diplomatic relations and appoint ambassadors by the end of 2026.

As part of this normalization push, the HTS-led regime is prepared to cede control of the occupied Golan Heights to “Israel,” sparking outrage among Syrian nationalists and minority groups who fear marginalization and betrayal.