Loyal to the Pledge

Trump Says It Would Be “Great” If Fed Chair Powell Stepped Down

folder_openUnited States access_time 17 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he hopes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell resigns, intensifying his long-standing criticism of the central bank’s leadership.

“I think if Jerome Powell stepped down, it would be a great thing. I don't know that he's going to, but he should,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Trump again blasted Powell’s performance, calling him “very bad for the US” and accusing him of delaying action on interest rates. “We should have the lowest interest rate on earth, and we don't,” he said, adding criticism over Fed spending: “He's spending $2.5 billion rebuilding the Fed — the Federal Reserve building… I call him 'Too Late' — he's always too late”.

The president has repeatedly pressed the Fed to lower interest rates, citing aggressive rate cuts by the European Central Bank throughout 2024 and 2025. He has warned that the Fed’s slower pace could risk stalling the US economy.

DonaldTrump UnitedStates FederalReserve

