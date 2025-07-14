King Charles to Host Trump for Second State Visit in September

By Staff, Agencies

King Charles will host US President Donald Trump for a state visit to Britain from September 17 to 19, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. The visit, to take place at Windsor Castle, marks the first time a British monarch has hosted a US president for two state visits.

“The President and Mrs. Trump will be received at Windsor Castle,” the palace said in a brief statement, noting that further details will follow.

Trump revealed last month that he had agreed to the visit after receiving a handwritten letter from King Charles, delivered by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting at the White House.

Trump's previous state visit occurred in June 2019, when the late Queen Elizabeth welcomed him with full royal honors, including a private lunch and a tea with then-Prince Charles.

The upcoming visit reflects a warming relationship between Trump and Starmer, who are also expected to meet in Scotland later this month. Last month, the two leaders signed a limited trade framework on the sidelines of the G7 summit, reducing some US tariffs on UK imports.

Despite official enthusiasm, Trump’s visits to Britain have historically sparked controversy. His 2018 trip prompted large-scale protests and cost UK police more than £14 million, with over 10,000 officers deployed. Public opinion in Britain remains largely unfavorable toward the US president.

State visits traditionally include ceremonial processions and lavish banquets, though this visit will be centered at Windsor rather than Buckingham Palace.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the invitation in May, arguing that it undermined efforts by Western allies to present a unified stance in opposition to Trump’s rhetoric, including his controversial statements about annexing Canada.