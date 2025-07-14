Abu Obeida: Commander Deif Authored the Final Chapter of Palestine’s Liberation

By Staff, Agencies

The military spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, affirmed on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Brigades' General Commander, Mohammed Deif, that his brethren, children, and supporters around the world continue to tread his path and are inflicting strategic losses on the occupation.

Abu Obeida commemorated the anniversary of the martyrdom of the group's General Commander, Mohammed Deif, by declaring that the martyr's legacy would live on as "a nightmare haunting war criminals and thieves."

The spokesperson warned that the “Israelis” would never live in peace on Palestinian land, not after Deif and his brethren had written, in blood, the final chapter of Palestine's liberation.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel today, Abu Obeida emphasized that Deif "led Al-Aqsa Flood alongside his brethren, dealing the Zionist enemy the most devastating blow in its history, one that shattered its deterrence forever, united the nation’s energies toward Palestine, and brought the Palestinian cause back to the forefront of the struggle."

Al-Qassam's spokesperson added, "Decades of jihad, pursuit, sacrifice, leadership, and brilliance culminated in martyrdom, as our great commander joined the ranks of our people’s martyrs and legendary leaders, his blood and that of his fellow commanders now mingling with the blood of our nation’s sons and daughters, who offered their everything for the sake of Al-Aqsa and Palestine."

On January 30 of this year, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the martyrdom of its chief of staff, Mohammed Deif, along with other commanders.

The group stated that the leaders were martyred either in command center operations rooms, during direct confrontations with enemy forces on the battlefield, or while inspecting the ranks of the freedom fighters.