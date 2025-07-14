“‘Israel’ Hayom”: “Israeli” Officers, Soldiers in Gaza Show Signs of Severe Fatigue, Defiance

By Staff, Hebrew Media

The Hebrew daily “‘Israel’ Hayom” reported growing exhaustion among “Israeli” forces in Gaza, quoting an officer who stated, “Even the commanders themselves are exhausted — brigade and unit leaders alike”.

The paper also revealed rising disobedience among troops. In some cases, soldiers have refused to wear protective vests, complaining of the heat. When their commander threatened to remove them from Gaza, they reportedly responded defiantly: “Kick us out — you don’t have enough soldiers anyway.”

This erosion in discipline coincides with a broader mental health crisis within the “Israeli” military. A deeply troubling case emerged when 24-year-old Daniel Edri, an “Israeli” soldier from occupied Safad [“Safed”], set himself on fire.

His charred body was discovered inside a vehicle in a forested area near his hometown. Edri had participated in operations in both Gaza and Lebanon during his reserve service.

“Israeli” media confirm that Edri suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD], stemming primarily from his role in what has been widely described as a genocidal campaign in Gaza, as well as his deployment to Lebanon.

Edri is not alone. According to “Israeli” military data, at least 40 active-duty soldiers—mostly reservists—have taken their own lives since the beginning of the war.

These numbers do not include discharged personnel, but “Israeli” media outlets estimate that at least 11 additional reservists have died by suicide, with their families and friends linking the deaths to trauma sustained during service.