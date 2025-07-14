Report: Iranian President Wounded in June ‘Israeli’ Raids

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was slightly injured during "Israeli" airstrikes on a bunker last month, according to Iranian state-affiliated outlet Fars.

The June 16 strike reportedly involved six bombs targeting access points to a secret underground facility in western Tehran, where Pezeshkian and other top officials were attending a meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Fars said on Saturday the blasts cut power to the facility, forcing the president to flee through an emergency shaft, during which he sustained leg injuries.

In an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson released last week, Pezeshkian said "Israel" had tried to target him. "Israel" has not commented on the claim.

Netanyahu said he ordered the attack to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The US backed the strikes and joined "Israeli" raids on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran, which denies pursuing a military nuclear program, condemned the attacks as unprovoked.