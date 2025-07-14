Iran: Our Scientists To Demonstrate Their Capabilities to Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

Stressing the "Israeli" entity's failure in achieving its objectives in the war against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underlined that the Iranian scientists from now on will show the "Israeli" entity's premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, what they are capable of.

In a post on X, Araghchi reacted to the remarks of Netanyahu, about Iranian missiles.

"Netanyahu pledged victory in Gaza almost two years ago. The end result: military quagmire, facing arrest warrant for war crimes, and 200,000 new Hamas recruits," he wrote.

The post further emphasized, "In Iran, he dreamed that he could erase 40+ years of peaceful nuclear achievements. The end result: every one of the dozen Iranian academics that his mercenaries martyred had trained 100+ capable disciples. They will show Netanyahu what they are capable of."

"But his arrogance doesn't stop there. Having miserably failed to achieve any of his war aims in Iran and compelled to run to "Daddy" when our powerful missiles flattened secret ‘Israeli’ entity sites-which Netanyahu is still censoring- he is openly dictating what the US should or shouldn't say or do in talks with Iran," he went on to say.

The top Iranian diplomat further stressed that apart from farce that Iran will accept anything a wanted war criminal has to say, the inevitable question arises: "What exactly is Netanyahu smoking? and if nothing, what exactly does the Mossad have on the White House?"