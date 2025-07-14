- Home
Iraq’s Interior Minister Visits Tehran for High-Level Talks
By Staff, Agencies
Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari landed in Tehran on Monday morning, where he received an official reception at Mehrabad Airport from Iran’s Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni.
His visit is part of a high-level trilateral summit bringing together the interior ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan, with Iran serving as the host nation.
The meeting, scheduled for Monday in Tehran, aims to enhance joint regional collaboration in coordinating and ensuring the security of the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage—one of the largest religious events globally.
Talks will center around improving cross-border collaboration, streamlining logistics, and implementing safety protocols for the millions of pilgrims expected to pass through the region.
