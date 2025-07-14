Trump Authorizes Patriot Missiles for Ukraine, Charges EU for Expenses

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the United States will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, emphasizing that the European Union will cover the costs.

The US president had announced last week that Washington would be supplying Kiev with more weapons as the Ukraine war rages on.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews upon his return to Washington, Trump said: "I haven’t agreed on the number yet, but they’re going to have some because they do need protection, but the European Union is paying for it. We’re not paying anything for it, but we will send it."

Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that the United States would provide Ukraine with much-needed Patriot missiles.

He noted that Putin had surprised many by appearing diplomatic during the day while carrying out bombings at night.

The move comes after a brief War Department pause on some air defense shipments to Ukraine, prompted by concerns over US stockpile levels and a global review of military commitments.

However, the Pentagon quickly reversed course, resuming defensive weapon shipments to Ukraine following Trump’s directive to help Ukraine defend itself and promote lasting peace.

Trump later told reporters that he was unaware of who had approved the earlier pause in deliveries.

Trump also announced that he will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House today, on Monday. This comes after his statement last Thursday, where he said a deal had been reached with NATO to send weapons to Ukraine, with the military alliance bearing most of the financial burden.

Trump told NBC News that they’re sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is covering 100% of the cost. The weapons go to NATO, which then provides them to Ukraine. He added the deal was made at the last NATO summit.

"We send weapons to NATO, and NATO is going to reimburse the full cost of those weapons," Trump added.