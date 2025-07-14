German President Urges Return to Universal Military Service

By Staff, Agencies

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a national discussion on bringing back military conscription, emphasizing the need to bolster Germany’s armed forces in response to growing security threats in Europe.

Compulsory military service was suspended in Germany in 2011. Although inactive, the legal framework for a draft remains intact and can be reactivated by a simple parliamentary majority. A full-scale return, including women, however, would require changes to the constitution.

In an interview with ZDF, President Steinmeier said Germany must prepare for potential shortfalls in voluntary enlistment, arguing that conscription is necessary to ensure the Bundeswehr is properly staffed amid growing security challenges in Europe.

He backed Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ plan to expand troop numbers and establish a backup draft system, aiming to recruit 5,000 volunteers annually, with a target of 30,000 by 2029.

Legislation which is being prepared for cabinet review in August with possible enactment by early 2026 includes provisions to automatically reintroduce conscription if volunteer numbers fall short.

“We need this debate now, preferably with a positive outcome, so that if there are not enough volunteers, we will probably return to a different form of conscription than the one we have already abolished,” Steinmeier said.