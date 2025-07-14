- Home
Iranian Opinion Poll: Iran Emerges Stronger from the War Against “Israel”
13 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
A recent national opinion poll conducted by the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center reveals strong public confidence in Iran’s performance during the latest confrontation with the “Israeli” entity.
The survey highlights growing perceptions of Iran’s military strength, regional influence and widespread support for advancing its nuclear program.
