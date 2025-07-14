“Israeli” Strikes Murder Two More Journalists in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

By Staff, Agencies

Two more Palestinian journalists have been martyred in separate “Israeli” airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, raising the total number of media professionals slain since October 2023 to 231, according to local sources.

Citing medical officials in Gaza, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that journalist Hussam Al-Adlouni was killed along with his wife and three children when “Israeli” warplanes bombed a tent camp for displaced civilians in Al-Mawasi, a designated “safe zone” in southern Gaza that has been repeatedly targeted by the occupation forces.

In a separate incident, journalist Fadi Khalifa lost his life during an “Israeli” bombardment while inspecting his home in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate mourned the deaths, calling them part of “a systematic campaign to silence free voices and obscure the truth.” In a statement, the union denounced the entity’s “deliberate targeting of journalists and media institutions in direct violation of international law,” particularly protections afforded to journalists during wartime.

Throughout the war, journalists have congregated at hospitals like Nasser Hospital to access scarce internet, power, and relative safety. Media rights groups say journalists in Gaza are deliberately targeted by “Israel” in an effort to suppress evidence of war crimes and obstruct international accountability.

The latest killings come as “Israel” continues its relentless bombing of the besieged coastal enclave. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, at least 58,026 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been martyred, and 138,520 others wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. “Israel” is also on trial at the International Court of Justice, facing a genocide case over its military campaign.