Loyal to the Pledge

Billions in Backing: US Deepens Military Support for “Israel”

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 11 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

The United States has intensified its military backing of the “Israeli” entity, allocating over $2 billion in recent months.

