Netanyahu Fears Coalition Collapse over Gaza Ceasefire Threats

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly believes that the so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir will resign from his post if a ceasefire or captive-exchange deal is reached with Hamas, according to The Times of "Israel".

The report outlines Netanyahu’s attempts to save his fractured coalition amid growing tensions over a Gaza ceasefire deal aimed at ending the war and releasing "Israeli" captives.

He has held a series of meetings to contain threats from far-right ministers opposing any agreement and ultra-Orthodox factions resisting new conscription proposals.

Ben Gvir, a hardline extremist in the "Israeli" occupation entity, rejects any deal with Hamas—even a brief truce—opposing the release of "Israeli" captives if it means pausing the assault on Gaza after nearly 650 days of destruction.

According to the report, Ben Gvir is pushing fellow extremist Bezalel Smotrich to form a united front inside the occupation cabinet to block any deal. Both Zionist ministers have threatened to topple the entity if an agreement leaves Hamas in control of Gaza, boasting they’ve blocked similar efforts before.

Together, Ben Gvir’s "Otzma Yehudit" and Smotrich’s Religious Zionism parties control 13 seats in the "Israeli" enemy’s 120-member Knesset, while Netanyahu’s coalition currently holds a narrow majority of 67 seats.

Should "Otzma Yehudit" withdraw from the coalition, Netanyahu would retain a fragile majority. But if Religious Zionism follows suit, he would be forced to govern with a minority government—a scenario that could significantly destabilize his leadership.