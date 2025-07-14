Iranian Missiles Severed Enemies’ Hands; Stronger Response Awaits Any Misstep: Top Cmdr.

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top military commander has lauded the country’s aerospace forces for the highly effective missile counterstrikes they conducted against the nation’s adversaries last month, warning that any repeated mistake would be rewarded with an even stronger response.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks on Monday, visiting the facilities and servicemen of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force.

“It was the sharp sword wielded by the Aerospace Force that, through divine assistance, managed to cut off the enemies’ heads and their hands,” the commander said.

Intense "Israeli" airstrikes targeted the Islamic Republic between June 13 and 25, prompting the country to launch rapid and forceful counterattacks.

This reprisal, known as Operation True Promise III, focused on striking vital "Israeli" military, intelligence, and industrial targets, inflicting significant damage.

Iran then struck al-Udeid, the most important American airbase in West Asia, after the United States entered the fray by attacking Iranian nuclear sites.

The commander said the Aerospace Force’s retaliation far surpassed its counterstrikes during the Iraq-imposed war in the 1980s.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he reassured the entire nation that “if the enemy makes another mistake, our servicemen stand fully prepared to deliver a regret-inducing and stronger response.”