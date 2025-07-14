Al Mayadeen’s Nasser Al-Lahham Held in Life-Threatening Conditions

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian journalist and chief of Al Mayadeen's Palestine bureau is being denied proper care and is being held in life-threatening conditions in Ofer Prison, the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and ex-Detainees said in a statement published on Sunday.

"Nasser al-Lahham, a 60-year-old prisoner with heart conditions, is being held in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at Ofer Prison.

He is permitted just 10 minutes outside his cell each day," the statement said.

The commission emphasized that al-Lahham suffers from severe cardiac issues and has six stents in his heart, yet is being kept in life-threatening conditions.

The statement detailed that al-Lahham is currently detained in Section 21, Cell 19 of Ofer Prison, where prisoners endure severely overcrowded conditions, inadequate food, and outbreaks of skin infections, all while being denied proper medical attention.

This comes after "Israel" announced it will extend the detention of Al Mayadeen chief Nasser al-Lahham until next Tuesday, following his arbitrary detention on July 7.

"The occupation is attempting to fabricate new charges against our colleague Nasser al-Lahham," Shawan Jabarin, Director of Al-Haq, told Al Mayadeen.

He added that "it appears the occupation is pushing for al-Lahham’s administrative detention, an arbitrary measure meant to silence dissent."

Jabarin informed Al Mayadeen that "Israeli" authorities are attempting to manufacture a list of charges against Nasser Lahham, and his administrative detention resembles "fighting with the wind."