Iranian President Urges Muslim Nations to Unite Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need for Muslim nations to present a united front against the "Israeli" entity, highlighting the importance of solidarity within the Islamic community.

Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting on Monday evening with visiting Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran.

He underscored that cooperation among Islamic countries is an undeniable necessity in the face of ongoing challenges.

If Muslim governments and communities recognize the significance of the unity of the Islamic nations [Ummah], they can effectively unite against the "Israel", which thrives by creating division and perpetrating injustices in Islamic societies, Pezeshkian stated.

The Iranian president further urged policymakers and leaders in the Islamic world to be mindful of "Israel’s" harmful strategies and to counteract them by nurturing unity and collaboration among Muslim nations.

Pezeshkian stated that "Israel" is working to divide and undermine the unity of Muslims, stressing the need for a collective response to this malicious agenda.

He also expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, highlighting the importance of diplomatic exchanges and constructive dialogues to enhance comprehensive cooperation.

He appreciated Pakistan's steadfast support during the 12-day imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The potential for expanding cooperation between our two countries is significant, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready to utilize these opportunities to strengthen relations and improve the effectiveness of our interactions,” he remarked.

During the meeting, Pakistani Interior Minister Naqvi conveyed the greetings of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and congratulated the Iranian nation on its resilience against the "Israeli" recent aggression.

He noted, “We believe that the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, along with his prudence and management, played a decisive role in this proud resistance, which is a source of pride for the entire Islamic nation.”

Naqvi reiterated Pakistan's prompt and clear condemnation of the Zionist entity's aggression, stating, “Pakistan was among the first countries to denounce the aggression and reaffirm the legitimate right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to defend itself.”