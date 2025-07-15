“Israeli” Soldier’s Suicide in Golan Marks Third in 10 Days Amid Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

Another “Israeli” soldier has taken his own life at a military base in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, marking the third suicide among active-duty troops within a 10-day span, according to the “Israeli” military.

In a brief statement issued Monday, the “Israeli” army confirmed the soldier’s death without providing further details. However, “Israeli” Channel 12 reported that the soldier belonged to the “Nahal” Brigade and had previously participated in combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

Military Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

This latest case follows the suicides of a reservist last week and another active-duty soldier who was also found dead under similar circumstances. On July 6, one reservist ended his life in a forest near occupied Safad [“Safed”], with local media attributing the act to psychological trauma linked to the war in Gaza.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed the growing crisis on X, writing, “Three soldiers have taken their own lives in the past week. This is a suffocating reality. At least 15 soldiers have died by suicide since the beginning of the year. This war is destroying lives.”

Reports in “Israeli” media highlight a rising suicide trend among soldiers since the war on Gaza began in October 2023. “‘Israel’ Hayom” reported that 21 soldiers have taken their lives in 2024 alone, while “Haaretz” previously stated that the number since the war’s onset has reached 42.

Despite mounting international demands for a ceasefire, the “Israeli” entity has continued its brutal campaign in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, nearly 58,400 Palestinians — most of them women and children — have been martyred, and the territory has been devastated by bombardments, starvation and disease.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, the apartheid entity faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.