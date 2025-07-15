India FM: Relations with China Progressing Positively

By Staff, Agencies

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar informed his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday that ties between New Delhi and Beijing have seen steady progress in a positive direction over the past nine months.

Jaishankar, who is in China for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], told Wang that the progress was a result of resolving tensions along the border and the ability to maintain peace there.

“Since our leaders’ meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction,” the Indian Foreign Minister said. “Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum.”

Talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan helped ease tensions between the two nations, marking a shift in relations strained since the deadly 2020 border clash in the Himalayas.

In Beijing on Monday, Jaishankar called on the countries to continue to build their ties. “We have also earlier agreed that differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict,” he said. “On this foundation, we can now continue to develop our ties along a positive trajectory.”

The foreign minister, who thanked China for allowing Indian pilgrims to visit holy sites in Tibet after a gap of five years, said “measures towards normalizing our people-to-people exchanges” could “foster mutually-beneficial cooperation.”

He also called for “restrictive trade measures and roadblocks” to be avoided, in an apparent reference to China’s decision to restrict the export of fertilizers and rare earth magnets to India.

Earlier on Monday, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, emphasizing the need for continued normalization of bilateral ties.