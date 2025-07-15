Trump Kept Original Club World Cup Trophy, Left Chelsea with a Replica

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has claimed that FIFA gifted him the original FIFA Club World Cup trophy before Chelsea’s historic victory in the competition’s final — forcing the champions to lift a replica instead.

Speaking to DAZN at MetLife Stadium ahead of the final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Trump revealed that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had given him the trophy during a White House visit in March.

“They said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office,” Trump said. “And then I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ He says, ‘We're never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We're making a new one.’”

The revelation means Chelsea, despite their underdog victory against the European giants, were awarded a replica while the original remains in Trump’s office.

Trump also joked that he “could” issue an executive order to officially rename the sport “football” in the US, telling the interviewer, “I think we could do that. I think I could do that.”

The former president's presence at Sunday’s final drew widespread attention. Trump was met with boos when he appeared on the stadium’s big screen alongside First Lady Melania Trump, and again as he took the field to help present medals alongside Infantino — who recently opened a FIFA office in Trump Tower, New York City.

Trump then unexpectedly remained on stage during Chelsea’s trophy ceremony, sparking confusion among players.

“I knew he was going to be here but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes,” said Cole Palmer, who scored twice in the final.

Chelsea captain Reece James added, “They told me he was going to present the trophy and then exit the stage, but he wanted to stay.”

While Chelsea celebrated their Club World Cup triumph, the original prize was already sitting in the Oval Office.