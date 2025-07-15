Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Hamas: Netanyahu Unwilling to Agree on Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas: Netanyahu Unwilling to Agree on Gaza Ceasefire
folder_openPalestine access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned that "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no intention of pursuing a ceasefire agreement to halt the ongoing genocidal campaign across the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas said that the "criminal Netanyahu" was plunging his army and his entity into a futile war with no prospects.

"Netanyahu is skilled at thwarting one round of negotiations after another, and is unwilling to reach any agreement," the movement stated.

The “absolute victory” that Netanyahu is promoting is a major illusion intended to cover up a resounding defeat on the ground [in Gaza] and in politics, it added.

Elsewhere in the Monday statement, Hamas said resistance fighters were now "waging a war of attrition that surprises the enemy daily with innovative field tactics, causing it to lose the initiative and confuse its calculations, despite its superior firepower and air superiority."

Hamas went on saying that the longer the war continues, the more the occupation forces sink into the shifting sands of Gaza and becomes more vulnerable to the resistance’s qualitative strikes.

"Israeli" reserve major-general Yitzhak Brik recently told the Hebrew-language "Maariv" daily that Hamas had regained its pre-war strength, contradicting the "Israel's" accounts of progress in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Brik called the reality on the ground for the "Israeli" forces “grim”. He further pointed out that Hamas now numbers about 40,000 resistance fighters, similar to its strength before the "Israeli" aggression began in Gaza.

Palestinian resistance fighters in recent days have killed and injured dozens of "Israeli" forces in a series of ambushes, amid the entity’s escalated aggression on the besieged territory.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
Hamas: Netanyahu Unwilling to Agree on Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas: Netanyahu Unwilling to Agree on Gaza Ceasefire

9 hours ago
Al Mayadeen’s Nasser Al-Lahham Held in Life-Threatening Conditions

Al Mayadeen’s Nasser Al-Lahham Held in Life-Threatening Conditions

one day ago
“Israeli” Strikes Murder Two More Journalists in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

“Israeli” Strikes Murder Two More Journalists in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

one day ago
Palestinian Doctor Starved and Tortured in “Israeli” Custody, Lawyer Warns

Palestinian Doctor Starved and Tortured in “Israeli” Custody, Lawyer Warns

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 15-07-2025 Hour: 06:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot