Hamas: Netanyahu Unwilling to Agree on Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned that "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no intention of pursuing a ceasefire agreement to halt the ongoing genocidal campaign across the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas said that the "criminal Netanyahu" was plunging his army and his entity into a futile war with no prospects.

"Netanyahu is skilled at thwarting one round of negotiations after another, and is unwilling to reach any agreement," the movement stated.

The “absolute victory” that Netanyahu is promoting is a major illusion intended to cover up a resounding defeat on the ground [in Gaza] and in politics, it added.

Elsewhere in the Monday statement, Hamas said resistance fighters were now "waging a war of attrition that surprises the enemy daily with innovative field tactics, causing it to lose the initiative and confuse its calculations, despite its superior firepower and air superiority."

Hamas went on saying that the longer the war continues, the more the occupation forces sink into the shifting sands of Gaza and becomes more vulnerable to the resistance’s qualitative strikes.

"Israeli" reserve major-general Yitzhak Brik recently told the Hebrew-language "Maariv" daily that Hamas had regained its pre-war strength, contradicting the "Israel's" accounts of progress in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Brik called the reality on the ground for the "Israeli" forces “grim”. He further pointed out that Hamas now numbers about 40,000 resistance fighters, similar to its strength before the "Israeli" aggression began in Gaza.

Palestinian resistance fighters in recent days have killed and injured dozens of "Israeli" forces in a series of ambushes, amid the entity’s escalated aggression on the besieged territory.