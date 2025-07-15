Top US Democrat Criticizes Supreme Court’s Approval of Trump’s Education Department Cuts

By Staff, Agencies

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has sharply criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to allow President Donald Trump’s administration to proceed with sweeping cuts to the Department of Education, calling the move “disgusting”.

The ruling, handed down Monday, overturned a lower court injunction that had temporarily blocked mass layoffs and restructuring measures. The decision effectively permits the Trump administration to continue its efforts to gut the department—laying off nearly half its workforce in March and transferring control of the federal student loan program to the states.

Schumer took to X to express outrage, warning that the ruling paves the way for a radical rollback of federal involvement in public education. “Trump and [Education Secretary] Linda McMahon want to take a chainsaw to public education in America, firing thousands and walking away from millions of students,” he said. “This isn’t streamlining. It’s sabotage. And it’s American kids paying the price.”

Education Secretary McMahon welcomed the court’s ruling, affirming that the department would now press ahead with its controversial restructuring plan. She emphasized that the administration’s goal is to return greater control over education policy to individual states—a long-standing priority for Trump-aligned conservatives.

Critics, however, argue that the decision jeopardizes federal oversight and risks abandoning underserved students across the country.