Multiple Wildfires Erupt Across London Amid Scorching Heatwave

By Staff, Agencies

A series of large grass fires have broken out across London following several days of intense heat, prompting major emergency response efforts across the capital.

The largest blaze is in Beam Valley Country Park in Dagenham, where over 100 firefighters are battling flames that have engulfed approximately 20 acres [8 hectares] of grass and shrubland. Nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

The London Fire Brigade has called the fire “large and challenging”, with crews working through the evening to bring the situation under control.

Simultaneously, emergency services were dispatched to multiple other incidents, including in Hornchurch and Walthamstow. In Walthamstow, 60 firefighters and eight engines are tackling a fire near Coppermill Lane.

These incidents follow an earlier blaze in Rainham, where flames spread dangerously close to residential areas.

The surge in wildfires comes amid prolonged hot and dry conditions, raising serious concerns about the growing threat of urban wildfires in London’s green spaces as climate extremes become more frequent.

