Syrian Troops Advance into Suwayda, Druze Community Talk of Genocide

By Staff

As the Syrian internal security groups and extremist groups continue advancing towards Suwayda, the Druze community announced that out of a keenness to stop the bloodshed and restore security and stability in the governorate, it welcomes the entry of the Ministries of Interior and Defense forces to extend control over security and military centers and secure the governorate.

They further urged all armed factions in Suwayda Governorate to cooperate with the Ministry of Interior forces, not to resist their entry, and to hand over their weapons to the Ministry of Interior.

“We call for opening a dialogue with the Syrian government to address the repercussions of the events and activate state institutions in cooperation with the province’s people from cadres and energies in various fields,” the head of the minority community announced.

The statement voiced alarm over rising violence and widespread weapons, urging a return to state authority and rule of law, and calling for restraint and collective responsibility.

In response, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Syria, Sheikh Salman al-Hijri confirmed that the "humiliating" statement was imposed on us in order to prevent bloodshed.

“We must stand with pride in the face of the genocide being waged against us,” he added.

Residents emphasized that without state authority comes lawlessness, expressing a preference for civil peace and public safety over unregulated armed groups, and stressed the importance of protecting the city’s social fabric and preventing neighborhoods from turning into battlefields.

“The blood of our sons is more precious than any conflict,” the statement read.

They also called for maintaining the security and unity of the community and protecting the city's neighborhoods from becoming arenas of internal warfare.

The residents of Suwayda urged the Syrian state to uphold its constitutional duties by protecting civilians and property, calling for efforts to reduce tensions, hold destabilizers accountable, and restore full state control through support of civil and security institutions.