“Israeli” Government in Crisis as Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Over Conscription Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

The ultra-Orthodox Jewish faction “Degel HaTorah” has withdrawn from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Israeli” government amid a bitter standoff over a long-delayed bill to exempt Yeshiva students from military service, throwing the coalition into political turmoil.

In a statement, the party said its Knesset members were resigning after the government repeatedly failed to uphold commitments to protect the exemption status of seminary students.

“After conferring with our head rabbis and following repeated violations by the government to its commitments to ensure the status of holy Yeshiva students who diligently engage in their studies... [our MKs] have announced their resignation from the coalition and the government,” “Degel HaTorah” declared.

Six of the remaining seven Knesset members from United Torah Judaism [UTJ]—which includes “Degel HaTorah” and “Agudat Yisrael”—submitted resignation letters. UTJ leader Yitzhak Goldknopf had already stepped down a month prior. According to a spokesperson for Goldknopf, all seven UTJ lawmakers have now exited the government, leaving Netanyahu with a precarious 61-seat majority in the 120-member Knesset.

It remains unclear whether Shas, another ultra-Orthodox party, will follow suit.

The coalition crisis stems from deep divisions over a military conscription bill. Ultra-Orthodox parties have long demanded exemptions for Yeshiva students—terms they say were essential to their agreement to join Netanyahu’s coalition in late 2022. However, other lawmakers oppose any exemptions, particularly as the “Israeli” military remains deeply engaged in its ongoing war in Gaza.

The long-standing draft exemption for ultra-Orthodox students has become a lightning rod issue in “Israel”. Although such exemptions have existed for decades, the so-called “Israeli” “Supreme Court” ruled last year that they must end, instructing the defense ministry to begin drafting seminary students.

Netanyahu has been under mounting pressure to resolve the deadlock, but the political infighting has now escalated into a full-blown coalition crisis, threatening the stability of his far-right government amid a brutal and prolonged war.