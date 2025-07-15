Iranian President: Solidarity with Iraq Key to Countering ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Pezeshkian emphasized the need for Iran and Iraq to remain united against the "Israeli" enemy, stand in solidarity, and prevent any form of division.

During a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with Iraqi Minister of Interior Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Pezeshkian referred to the destructive role of the Zionist entity in disrupting peace and security in the region, stating that this entity is a project of the hegemonic system aimed at weakening, occupying, and plundering the resources of countries and fragmenting the region.

He further described the relations between the two neighboring countries as brotherly and based on deep religious and cultural ties.

“We consider the government and people of Iraq and other Islamic countries as our brothers and will continue our efforts to strengthen unity, cohesion, and brotherhood among the Islamic community,” he added.

Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the hospitality of the Iraqi government and people towards Iranian pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He expressed hope that the coordination between the two countries to facilitate the Arbaeen ceremony will become a turning point for cooperation in other areas, including activating border markets, joint investments, and academic exchanges.

The Iraqi minister, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani to President Pezeshkian and congratulated the resistance of the Iranian people against the Zionist enemy.

He elaborated on the Iraqi government's efforts to provide the necessary facilities for hosting millions of pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, particularly in the areas of transportation, healthcare, and security.

Al-Shammari stated that the Iraqi government is utilizing all its capacities to hold this religious ceremony magnificently, and these actions and coordination will continue until the last pilgrim leaves the country.