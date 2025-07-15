Germany to Fund Two Patriot Systems for Ukraine, Says Pistorius After Washington Talks

By Staff, Agencies

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that preparations are underway to deliver two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, following a high-level meeting in Washington with US War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The systems, urgently needed by Ukraine to counter Russian missile and drone strikes, will be financed by Germany. However, Pistorius said that some “technical, logistical and financial” details still need to be finalized. “These appear to be solvable for both of us, so we will get to work quickly,” he added.

Pistorius explained that Germany is considering two options: purchasing systems directly from existing US stockpiles and sending them to Ukraine, or temporarily handing over two Bundeswehr units to Ukraine and later receiving US replacements.

The US-made Patriot systems are highly capable, able to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles as well as enemy aircraft at ranges of up to 100 kilometers and altitudes of 30 kilometers. Each launcher can carry up to 16 interceptor missiles depending on configuration.

The meeting in Washington marked Pistorius’s first official visit since President Donald Trump took office in January. Discussions focused heavily on Ukraine’s air defense needs, particularly amid the growing urgency for NATO allies to supply Kiev with additional systems.

Trump has shifted US policy significantly, pushing European allies to shoulder the financial burden of weapons transfers. At a joint press event with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, the US president confirmed a deal to provide Patriot systems through European financing.

“We've made a deal today where we're going to be sending them weapons, and they're going to be paying for them. We the United States will not be having any payment made. We're not buying it, but we will manufacture it, and they're going to be paying for it,” Trump said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had previously announced Germany’s willingness to procure additional systems for Ukraine, reiterated his support during a reconstruction conference in Rome. Merz confirmed that Germany will purchase two systems, while Norway will fund another—bringing the total to six German-supplied Patriots once the new units are delivered.

Ukraine has stated it needs at least 10 such systems to defend its cities and infrastructure effectively. So far, Germany has delivered three.

Merz praised Trump’s move in a post on X: “President Trump and I have discussed this several times in recent days. I assured him: Germany will play an active role. We are doing this in our own interest… This will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s bombing terror.”

The German defense minister is expected to return to Berlin on Tuesday after spending less than 24 hours in Washington.