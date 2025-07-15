Senior Hamas Lawmaker Faraj al-Ghoul Martyred in “Israeli” Airstrike on Gaza City

By Staff, Agencies

A prominent Palestinian lawmaker and Hamas leader, Faraj al-Ghoul, was killed early Tuesday in a targeted “Israeli” airstrike on his home in Gaza City, according to medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital.

Al-Ghoul, 67, was a long-serving political and legal figure in the Gaza Strip and held several influential roles within the Palestinian Legislative Council [PLC]. He formerly chaired the PLC's Legislation Committee and led the House of Right and Law, a Gaza-based legal organization. He also served as secretary of the Palestinian Lawyers Union.

Born in 1957, al-Ghoul had a long history of resistance activity, marked by multiple arrests by “Israeli” authorities. He was detained from 1989 to 1992, imprisoned again in 1994, and held under administrative detention in 1995—an “Israeli” practice that allows imprisonment without charge. In 1994, he acted as the spokesperson for thousands of Palestinians held in “Israeli” prisons.

Al-Ghoul was widely regarded as one of the senior figures of Hamas in Gaza and was known for his outspoken criticism of "Israeli" occupation and US foreign policy in the region.

In past statements, he condemned Washington’s unwavering support for “Israel”, calling the US stance “biased and aggressive” and lacking any legal justification.

“America should not stand with the Zionist occupation against the Arabs,” al-Ghoul said in a prior interview, criticizing the US for enabling “Israeli” atrocities through political, military and intelligence backing.

The strike that killed Al-Ghoul came amid a sharp escalation in “Israeli” bombardments across the Gaza Strip, part of the ongoing war of genocide launched by “Israel” in October 2023.

The latest wave of attacks has increasingly focused on eliminating political, civil and administrative figures affiliated with various Palestinian factions.

Palestinian sources described the killing of Al-Ghoul as a deliberate effort to dismantle the leadership and political infrastructure in Gaza.

As of now, no additional details have emerged about other casualties from the Tuesday strike.

The death toll from the ongoing “Israeli” assault on Gaza has surpassed 58,400, with the majority of victims being women and children. On Saturday alone, more than 150 Palestinians were martyred in what was described as the deadliest day of bombardment since May.