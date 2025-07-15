Twelve Martyrs in ’Israeli’ Airstrikes on Bekaa, Baalbek: Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation carried out a series of airstrikes on Tuesday targeting several areas in Lebanon, including Bouday, the vicinity of Shmestar, and Wadi Umm Ali in the western Baalbek district.

Initial reports from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed that twelve civilians were killed and six were injured in the attacks.

The occupation also launched airstrikes on the town of Brital in the Bekaa region, as part of its ongoing assault on Lebanese towns and villages.

These latest strikes are part of a broader campaign of continuous "Israeli" aggression against areas in the south, the Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburb, while "Israel" continues to occupy five border points in southern Lebanon in an ongoing violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Since the ceasefire officially took effect on November 27, 2024, "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon have resulted in the martyrdom of 203 people, according to updated figures.

This comes amid US-"Israeli" pressure to disarm the Islamic Resistance, which has fully committed to the ceasefire brokered in November 2024.