Al Mayadeen’s Al-Lahham to be Freed After 9 Days in ’Israeli’ Detention

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" police have officially informed the legal team of journalist Nasser al-Lahham, Al Mayadeen's bureau chief in occupied Palestine, of his release following nine days of detention.

Defense attorney Osama al-Saadi confirmed the decision, stating, “The 'Israeli' police notified us of their decision to release Nasser al-Lahham and canceled the court session that had been scheduled for today.”

Al-Saadi emphasized that al-Lahham categorically denied all charges leveled against him, asserting that all his writings and public positions were transparent and well known.

The "Israeli" military court at Ofer Prison had previously extended al-Lahham’s detention twice, with the most recent extension issued last Sunday under the pretext of "continuing the investigation," as reported by the Commission for Detainees and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.

Palestinian Prisoners’ Club President Abdullah al-Zaghari told Al Mayadeen that the occupation was attempting to fabricate baseless accusations against al-Lahham.

During his detention, al-Lahham was held in harsh conditions in Room 19 of Section 21 at Ofer Prison, where overcrowding, poor food quality, skin diseases, and a lack of medical care were reported.

The Commission further noted that he was denied proper care, saying, "Nasser al-Lahham, a 60-year-old prisoner with heart conditions, is being held in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at Ofer Prison.

He was permitted just 10 minutes outside his cell each day." The commission emphasized that al-Lahham suffers from severe cardiac issues and has six stents in his heart, yet is being kept in life-threatening conditions.