Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Statement Issued by Hezbollah on the Zionist Massacre in Wadi Faara – Northern Bekaa

Hezbollah strongly condemns the horrific massacre committed today by the Zionist enemy in the Wadi Faara area of Northern Bekaa, targeting Lebanese and Syrian civilians by striking a water well drilling rig. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of twelve people, including seven Syrian brothers, and caused several injuries.

This dangerous aggression marks a major escalation in the ongoing assault on Lebanon and its people. It once again confirms the criminal nature of the enemy, who disregards all laws and international conventions and does not hesitate to commit massacres against innocent civilians. This reality requires the Lebanese state, with all its institutions, to break its futile silence and take serious, immediate, and decisive action to hold all international parties — foremost among them the guarantor countries — accountable, especially the United States of America, which continues to evade its responsibilities as a guarantor of the ceasefire agreement. Instead, it circumvents this role through initiatives that serve only the interests and security of the "Israeli" enemy, attempting to mislead the Lebanese people by presenting itself as a guardian of Lebanon’s stability, security, and unity, while in reality unleashing this savage Zionist enemy to wreak havoc and death across Lebanon.

The continued absence of a strong, effective official stance and the ongoing neglect and failure to act internationally will only lead to further aggression and escalation. This criminal Zionist enemy seeks, through blood and fire, to pressure the national will. However, the resilient Lebanese people — who have never accepted humiliation — will only grow firmer, more steadfast, and more committed to their national resistance choices as the necessary path to confront the enemy, curb its aggression, and safeguard Lebanon’s dignity and sovereignty.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

19 Muharram 1447 AH