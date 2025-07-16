US Urges “Israel” to Halt Syria Strikes, “Tel Aviv” Vows to Comply

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has reportedly asked "Israel" to stop its strikes on Syria, with "Tel Aviv" pledging to suspend attacks by Tuesday evening, according to a report by Axios citing a US official.

The request, made by the Trump administration, follows "Israeli" airstrikes on Syria’s Suwayda province earlier on Tuesday. "Israel" claimed the attacks were to protect the Druze community.

In a statement, the Syrian Interim Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the "Israeli" aggression, stating that the strikes led to the martyrdom of members of the Syrian armed forces, security personnel, and civilians.

The ministry reaffirmed Syria’s legitimate right to defend its territory using all means permitted under international law and urged the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and the international community to condemn the "Israeli" occupation forces' [IOF] repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty.

A spokesperson for the IOF confirmed targeting Syrian army armored vehicles, including tanks, personnel carriers, and mobile artillery units, under direct political orders to disrupt Syrian troop movements.

In a joint statement, "Israeli" PM Netanyahu and Security Minister Katz said they ordered strikes on Syrian forces in Suwayda, citing attacks on the Druze community and alleged violations of a “demilitarization policy” barring Syrian troops from the area.

The occupation entity framed its actions as a measure to “prevent the Syrian regime from harming it” and to “ensure the demilitarization of the area adjacent to our border with Syria.” Meanwhile, "Israeli" media reported that the occupation's Air Force has launched a wave of large-scale attacks on southern Syria.