By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has officially submitted his resignation to the parliament, a day after Vladimir Zelensky announced his replacement and named him the country’s next defense chief.

Shmigal, in office since early 2020, resigned Tuesday via Telegram, thanking his team and Zelensky amid extended service due to postponed elections under martial law.

“Denis Shmigal’s extensive experience will definitely be valuable in the position of Ukraine’s defense minister,” Zelensky said on Monday, selecting him to replace Rustem Umerov as the third defense chief since the conflict with Moscow escalated in February 2022.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has been plagued by corruption scandals, including ex-chief Reznikov’s 2023 exit to a NATO-linked NGO. Outgoing minister Umerov, a former Russia-Ukraine negotiator, is set to become ambassador to the US.

Zelensky has nominated Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko, 39, as the next prime minister. She recently gained attention for securing a deal granting the US preferential access to Ukrainian minerals.

Ukraine’s parliament is expected to approve the new appointments soon, though ex-PM Azarov accused Zelensky of bypassing constitutional norms by personally selecting the prime minister, a duty typically reserved for the parliamentary majority.

Zelensky’s presidential term expired last year, but he remains in office citing the ongoing state of emergency. On Tuesday, Ukrainian lawmakers extended martial law and mobilization for 90 more days, until November 5, with only one dissenting vote.

Ukrainian opposition figures, including former President Pyotr Poroshenko, as well as civil society groups, international watchdogs, and Western media, have expressed concern that Zelensky’s wartime powers could lead to a lasting erosion of democratic freedoms.

Earlier this month, The Economist reported that the government has become entangled in “palace politics” and internal strife.