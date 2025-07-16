Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a dual drone operation targeting the “Israeli” occupation in retaliation for the genocide in Gaza. Two drones struck a key military site in the Negev, while a third targeted the port of Umm Al-Rashrash [“Eilat”].

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip:

The Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a simultaneous dual military operation using three drones. Two of the drones targeted an important military site belonging to the “Israeli” enemy in the Al-Naqab [“Negev”] region, while the third drone struck the port of Umm al-Rashrash [“Eilat”] in occupied Palestine.

By the grace of God, the mission successfully hit its intended target.

The criminal enemy continues to commit further brutal massacres against our brothers in Gaza—killing women and children in full view of the world, demolishing homes, bombing tents and blocking food and medical aid from reaching those in need.

This genocidal crime being committed against our brothers in Gaza places the entire Ummah before a grave religious, moral and historical responsibility. Silence and inaction will only embolden this enemy to carry out its expansionist schemes and subjugate and violate the sovereignty of more nations.

Yemen is fulfilling its duty to the best of its capabilities—rejecting the aggression and blockade on Gaza, and standing against the violation of Arab and Islamic countries.

Our operations will continue until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master, and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 20 Muharram 1447 AH

Corresponding to July 15, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces