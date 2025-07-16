Please Wait...

Rising Emigration Intentions: “Israeli” Workers Seek Safety and Stability Abroad

Infographic by Abir Qanso

A growing sense of insecurity and disillusionment is driving a record number of “Israeli” workers to consider emigration.

According to a recent survey by the “AllJobs” platform, 73% are contemplating relocation — the highest figure in five years — citing concerns over safety, political instability and fading trust in the entity's future.

Israel Palestine UnitedStates

