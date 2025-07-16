Putin Defies Trump’s Ultimatum as Ukraine War Escalates

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s latest ultimatum on Ukraine, signaling that Moscow has no intention of halting its military campaign despite escalating Western threats and renewed arms shipments to Kiev.

As the war surpasses 1,200 days, both sides are bracing for what analysts describe as an increasingly violent and uncertain phase. This follows Trump’s warning that Russia must agree to a ceasefire within 50 days—or face 100% secondary US tariffs on nations continuing to trade with Moscow.

The Trump administration also unveiled a major arms deal strategy that channels billions in US weaponry to Ukraine via NATO partners, pressuring European allies to absorb more of the financial burden while speeding up deliveries to the front lines.

Russia swiftly rejected the ultimatum. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov condemned Trump’s terms as “unacceptable,” affirming that Moscow would neither surrender to threats nor alter its objectives under foreign pressure.

“We need to focus on political and diplomatic work,” Ryabkov said. “The President of the Russian Federation has repeatedly said that we are ready to negotiate and the diplomatic path is preferable for us. If we cannot achieve our goals through diplomacy, then the [war in Ukraine] will continue… This is an unshakable position.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that the American initiative appeared “quite serious,” but said the Kremlin would take time to review the proposal before issuing a formal response.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev was more blunt, ridiculing Trump’s move as a “theatrical ultimatum” and adding that “Russia didn’t care.”

On the battlefield, signs of escalation were immediate. On Tuesday, Russian drone strikes hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Sumy regions, killing at least one civilian and injuring 21 others, including attacks on hospitals and schools. Simultaneously, Ukrainian drones struck military sites in Russia’s Kursk and Luhansk regions, while sabotage operations targeted critical Russian infrastructure.

Russian forces claimed incremental territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, continuing a slow but steady advance designed to wear down Ukrainian defenses. According to military analysts, the Kremlin is preparing for a drawn-out war, wagering that time and attrition will ultimately favor Moscow—especially if Western unity fractures.

Putin’s strategy appears to rely on avoiding unpopular domestic measures at home, while maintaining battlefield pressure and banking on Western fatigue. Despite heavy casualties and economic strain, the Kremlin remains steadfast in pursuing its territorial objectives.

Meanwhile, Trump and NATO leaders argue that only the dual pressure of military escalation and sweeping economic penalties can force Moscow to the negotiating table. Trump has repeatedly cited Russia’s growing battlefield losses, economic woes and shrinking reserves as signs that sustained pressure could yield results.

Yet Western experts warn that Putin’s inner circle remains firmly committed to their maximalist goals. Russian officials have repeatedly rejected any peace proposals that fall short of fulfilling Kremlin-defined security and territorial aims.

As both sides harden their positions and increase military activity, observers warn the war is now entering its most explosive phase yet—one marked by higher stakes, fewer diplomatic openings and the increasing risk of regional spillover.