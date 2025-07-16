Maduro: Silence on “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza Is a Moral Crime

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the international silence surrounding “Israel’s” ongoing genocide in Gaza, calling it a “moral crime” and a threat to global peace.

Speaking at the Bogota summit in Colombia on Tuesday—a gathering aimed at coordinating legal and diplomatic responses to the war—Maduro denounced what he termed "Nazi-Zionism" and "Israel’s" systematic destruction of Palestinian life.

“Every bomb dropped on a Palestinian hospital, school, or home not only kills innocent lives, but also undermines the foundations of world peace and accelerates the moral collapse of the international order,” Maduro declared. He emphasized that the summit was a “moral and political response to the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people amid unprecedented impunity”.

Maduro called on the international community to break what he described as its complicit silence in the face of the "Israeli killing machine," stressing: “We raise our voices with determination and anger at the world’s silence in the face of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians.” He rejected the framing of events as a conflict between equals, asserting it is instead “a systematic plan to destroy a people and erase their identity”.

Reaffirming Venezuela’s “unwavering support” for the Palestinian Cause, Maduro said Palestine has the right “to exist, to resist and to live freely within a fully sovereign state”.

“The massacre against the people of Palestine is a massacre against all of us. It is a massacre as a show of force, so that the people of the world will surrender,” he warned.

He also accused “Israeli” forces and their backers of attempting to destroy institutions like the United Nations and silence global consciousness. “Their goal is to silence our voice—the voice of all our rebellious peoples,” he added. “But sooner rather than later we will witness the victory of truth and the Palestinian people’s life.”

Since October 7, 2023, “Israel” has waged a genocidal war in Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, forced displacement and widespread destruction—defying international appeals and orders from the International Court of Justice to stop its campaign.

The onslaught has left more than 197,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, most of them women and children, with over 11,000 missing. Famine has taken hold, claiming the lives of many, including children.

Although “Israel” had accepted long-standing Hamas ceasefire terms under a truce that began on January 19, it unilaterally broke the agreement on March 18 and resumed its bombing campaign.