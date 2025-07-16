UN: 798 Palestinians Lost Their Lives Seeking Aid in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Human Rights Office has condemned the repeated targeting of Palestinians at aid distribution points across Gaza, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

According to spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, at least 798 Palestinians were claimed while attempting to access food between May 27 and July 7.

Shamdasani stated that 615 people lost their lives near aid centers operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], while 183 were lost along the routes of humanitarian convoys. Most of the martyrs suffered fatal gunshot injuries.

“This is unacceptable, and it’s continuing,” Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva last Friday. “People are being forced to choose between getting shot or getting fed.”

Shamdasani confirmed that her office is investigating a recent "Israeli" airstrike in Deir al-Balah that reportedly claimed at least 15 Palestinians, including women and children, in front of a clinic run by Project Hope, an organization affiliated with UNICEF.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell described the targeting of families seeking life-saving aid as “unconscionable.”

Asked about the rationale behind such attacks, Shamdasani raised serious concerns about violations of international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the principles of distinction and proportionality.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier joined in condemning the ongoing violence, “I’m slowly running out of words to describe the scenario,” he said. “This is far beyond unacceptable.”

Lindmeier welcomed the rare delivery of 75,000 liters of fuel to Gaza, the first in over 130 days, but warned that such aid must become regular to sustain hospitals, ambulances, the hospitals, the water desalination plants, the bakeries. He highlighted that 94% of Gaza’s hospitals are damaged or destroyed, forcing civilians into increasingly cramped areas.

Lindmeier expressed hope for a breakthrough in ongoing ceasefire talks, stating, “Peace is the best medicine, and opening the doors remains the only viable option.”

Multiple investigations and eyewitness accounts have confirmed that occupation forces have intentionally targeted Palestinians gathering near food distribution sites in Gaza.

A "Haaretz" report revealed that the IOF were ordered to shoot unarmed Palests near aid centers, firing without provocation, even before centers opened or when no threat existed.

Separately, an AP investigation, supported by American contractors at GHF sites, found live ammo, stun grenades, and pepper spray were routinely used against Palestinians seeking aid. Videos showed occupation forces celebrating after striking unarmed people, with contractors describing scenes of needless, indiscriminate violence.